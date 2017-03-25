One dead, another injured in a fire breakout in Delhi’s Narela industrial area

March 25, 2017 | By :
One dead, another injured in a fire breakout in Delhi's Narela industrial area.

New Delhi, March 25: A massive fire broke out in Narela industrial area today morning. Reportedly, one person was dead and another person was critically injured in the fire breakout at the plastic factory in Detlhi’s Narela industrial area.
Meanwhile, several others are still trapped inside.
As many as 30 fire tenders along with disaster management team are working on the spot.
The fire is under control now.

Earlier there were reports that two people have been rescued, among them one is seriously injured while the other is safe.

More details awaited.

Tags: , ,
Related News
17 feared dead in fire at Delhi’s Bawana industrial area
Four Rohingyas, including three children killed after fire at Rohingya camp
Kamala Mills fire: MoS Home says strict action will be taken against guilty
Fire in UP’s Lucknow: Two dead after fire in hosiery godown
Fire breaks out at plastic godown in UP’s Kanpur, 6 fire tenders on spot
Fire at Kolkata Life Insurance Corporation office under control, no injuries reported
Top