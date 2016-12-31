Pakistan prepares dossier of Indian interference

ISLAMABAD,Dec31: Soon after assuming office incoming UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will get a feel of Pak-India rivalry as Islamabad is set to raise the issue of Indian interference with him.

A dossier on captured Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav and evidence of attempted violation of maritime boundary by an Indian submarine will be handed over by Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations Dr Maleeha Lodhi on Monday (Jan 2) to Mr Guterres on his first working day at the UN headquarters in New York, officials said here.

Jadhav, a serving Indian navy officer and an operative of India’s intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), was caught by Pakistani security forces earlier this year. His capture was announced in March and was flaunted by military as “proof of Indian interference and state-sponsored terrorism”.

In his recorded confessional statement, Jadhav accepted that he had been assigned by RAW to promote unrest in Balochistan and Karachi and had been working with the Baloch student organisations and insurgents and terrorist groups for the purpose.

The government, which had pledged to internationally expose Indian hand in terrorism at home, domestically faced a lot of criticism for the delay in presenting to the international community evidence of Jadhav’s involvement in subversive activities.

Responding to criticism in the Senate, Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz had on Dec 7 said that “insufficient material” had been delaying the finalisation of the dossier.

“It is not that material has been provided and it’s lacking in English and we are overcoming it. The (provided) material, in our view, was insufficient,” Mr Aziz told a meeting of the Senate Committee of the Whole House.

The officials said on Friday that “the required additional information” has now been made available and the dossier has been completed.

They did not share the specifics, but said it would contain proofs that India was patronising terrorism in Pakistan.

The new UN chief would also be informed about the attempt by an Indian submarine to intrude into Pakistani waters before it was spotted and forced to abandon the mission.

Pakistan Navy while announcing its success in thwarting the Indian submarine’s infiltration bid had said that Indian Navy had “deceitfully deployed its submarines against Pakistan with ulterior motives”.

The submarine incident, which happened last month, coincided with the fourth Pak-China joint naval exercise for promoting maritime security and stability in the region and the start of shipping activity under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor from Gwadar.

Ambassador Lodhi had earlier in October 2015 presented three dossiers to the then secretary general Ban Ki-moon, which were said to be containing proofs of Indian interference in Balochistan, Federally Administered Tribal Areas and Karachi. But, the move did not get much traction.

When the attention of the officials was invited to the “credibility deficit” that Pakistan internationally faces, they expressed the hope that the UN would look into the fresh evidence that would be placed before it.