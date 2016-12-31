Former Pakistan Test cricketer Imtiaz Ahmed passes away

Karachi, Dec.31 : Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Imtiaz Ahmed has recently passed away in Lahore, just five days short of his 89th birthday.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Imtiaz, who was Pakistan’s oldest living Test cricketer at the time of his death, had been suffering from a chest infection for the last few days.

Imtiaz, who made his Test debut against India in Delhi in 1952, appeared in a total of 41 Tests for Pakistan between 1952 and 1962 besides captaining four of those matches towards the end of his career.

The wicketkeeper-batsman notched up a total of 2079 runs at an average of 29, and took 77 catches and effected 16 stumpings in his illustrious career. His best score of 209 came against New Zealand in Lahore in 1955.

Imtiaz made his first-class debut for Northern India against Delhi in the Ranji Trophy in 1944. He went on to play 180 domestic matches and added a total of 10391 runs with 404 dismissals to his name.

The former Pakistan cricketer also received the presidential pride of performance award in 1960 besides being awarded the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for his services to the Pakistan Air Force later in life.

