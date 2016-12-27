Islamabad, Dec 27: Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has pledged that Pakistan Army will continue to perform its role towards national security.

General Bajwa was addressing the officers of Rawalpindi Garrison at the GHQ auditorium.

He focused on professional matters and security challenges in his address.

The Army Chief acknowledged and appreciated the role and sacrifices of officers in strengthening the institution, particularly during the operation Zarb-e-Azb, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

General Bajwa also shared his thoughts about the prevailing security environment and challenges confronting Pakistan, armed forces and way forward.