An only Indian in 2017 Andy Awards jury:Senthil Kumar

LA,Dec29:Senthil Kumar, Chief Creative Officer of JWT India, is the only Indian on the jury of the international creative awards, Andy Awards. The jury comprises 30 jurors from various parts of the globe. The jury is chaired by Pete Favat, Chief Creative Officer, Deutsch North America, Los Angeles.

India has been playing a significant role in the Andy Awards. McCann boss Prasoon Joshi has been a part of the jury from 2011 to 2013. Santosh Padhi, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Taproot Dentsu, was the only Indian in the 2014 Andy Awards jury. McCann WorldGroup India has been a consistent winner at the Andy Awards for the last few years. In the 2016 edition, McCann won two bronze for their ‘Musical Instrument’ campaign for Dabur.

Kumar said on his being on the Andy jury, “The Andy Awards has fast grown in stature and is today easily among the Top 5 global creative festivals and international creative recognition platforms in the world. It is among the few considered by The Gunn Report in the global Creative Agency Rating, and if you look at this year’s jury panel, it is on a par with the Cannes Lions, One Show, D&AD or even The Clios.”

Kumar further said, “The 2017 Andy Awards is about celebrating the best and the bravest ideas that have made it past the billions of barricades that every idea faces before being born. And I am honoured to be the only Indian chosen to select the bravest ideas in the world and it should be worth every second of the journey.”

About Indian entries, Kumar said, “I am also going to be looking out for the bravest ideas to be born out of India this year that will make the country proud in spite of the obstacle course that decides the fate of every idea. May the best and the bravest ideas win.”

Other than Kumar and Favat, the other creative stalwarts on the jury include Colleen Decourcy, Partner/Global Co-Executive Creative, Director, Wieden+Kennedy, Portland; Judy John, CEO and Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett Canada, Toronto; Andrew Keller, Global Creative Director, Facebook Creative Shop, New York; Tham Khai Meng, Co-Chairman and Worldwide Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, New York; Per Pederson, Chairman of Global Creative Council, Grey, New York; and Malcolm Poynton, Global Chief Creative Officer, Cheil Worldwide, London.