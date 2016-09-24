PM slams Pakistan in Kerala address, says India will never forget Uri attack

Kozhikode, Sep 24: Lashing out at the ‘neighbouring’ country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first public address since the terrorist attack in Uri, said that wherever terrorism is happening across Asia, the affected nations are blaming only one country, in an apparent reference to Pakistan. Excerpts from his ongoing address:

– Our 18 soldiers had to sacrifice their lives because of terrorists exported by our neighbouring country. Theres anger in entire country post Uri attack.18 of our soldiers sacrificed their life after our neighbour exported terrorists there.

– Terrorism is the enemy of humanity. We need to join our hands to defeat terrorism.

– Whenever news about terrorism comes, news also comes either the terrorist came from there or like Osama went there after the act: PM Modi

– India will never bow down to terrorism and will strive to defeat it. Terrorists should clearly hear out that India will never forget the Uri attack.