Supreme Court extends Sahara chief Subrata Roy’s parole till October 24

New Delhi, September 28: The Supreme Court of India on wednesday extended the parole of Sahara chief Subrata Roy till October 24. The supreme court has also directed him to deposit Rs. 200 crore as security.

The Air Shara Chief Subrata Roy had been out on parole from the month of May after serving a two-year term in Delhi’s Tihar Jail. He got the parole to hold the last rites of his mother, who died after a prolonged illness.

In one of the last hearings, his bail was extended till September 16 on the condition that the Sahara Group deposit Rs 300 crores with the apex court.

The apex court had asked Sahara India to reveal the source of the Rs 18,000 crore it had claimed to have paid back to the investors.