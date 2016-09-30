Supreme Court asks Karnataka to release 6000 cusecs of water

New Delhi, Sep 30: The Supreme Court asks Centre to set up the Cauvery Water Management Board by October 4. The SC pulls up Karnataka for its defiant stand and directs it to release 6,000 cusecs of water between Oct 1 and Oct 6. Wrath of law will fall upon Karnataka in case of any defiance of Cauvery order, warns SC.

Despite the Karnataka government defying the Supreme Court’s directive twice to release water from Cauvery basin to Tamil Nadu, the apex court passed fresh orders for immediate release of 6000 cusecs of water every day from October 1 till 6.

The court asked the the central government to constitute and make functional the Cauvery Management Board within three days. The court observed that it wouldn’t want a situation where “wrath of law will have to follow”. Th court had also ordered the board to assess the ground realities about the current situation and submit a report next week. However, Karnataka remained defiant on the issue and eminent lawyer Fali S Nariman withdrew as the state counsel, citing its refusal to comply with the court order.