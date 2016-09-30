Uri Pay Back: Metros in India must be vigilant and be prepared

New Delhi, September 30: The Central Government and the Home Ministry has urged the Governing bodies of all the metros in India to be vigilant and be prepared for the next 30 days.

The country-wide alert asks the states to heighten security to foil any attempt by Pakistan-based terror groups to carry out attacks, in the wake of the surgical strike on their launch pads in PoK.

The Home Ministry has conveyed to the states that additional forces should be deployed in all sensitive places, strategic installations, markets, religious places and other key places to ensure security.

Indian Metro cities were particularly asked to be extra vigilant to keep the citizens safe. States which are sharing the border with Pakistan — Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat — were also directed to remain vigilant.

An advisory has been sent in the wake of surgical strike carried out by the Indian army in terror launch pads in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Sources said there is high probability that Pakistani agencies may try to use the terror groups to carry out strike in Indian soil to avenge yesterday’s attack.

India carried out surgical strikes on seven terror launch pads across the LoC on the intervening night of September 28 and 29, with the army saying it inflicted “significant casualties” on terrorists preparing to infiltrate from PoK, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned Uri attack would not go unpunished.