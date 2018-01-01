Uripayback

New Delhi, October 6: Relevance of a very old story of two women claiming the motherhood of a child could remain unquestionable in the midst of current Indo-Pak tension. In
Pakistan, October 6: The reality on the Surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army is gradually unfolding as various stories are coming up. The truth is hidden in between
New Delhi, October 5: Doubts regarding the surgical strike conducted by the Indian Army are arising from many corners in the country. It actually began when Pakistan had claims that
New Delhi, Oct 05: India’s armed forces have given the green signal to the government to use the video footage of the surgical strikes against terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir
New Delhi, October 4: None among the American lawmakers or any state representatives had not supported or even commented on the Surgical Strike. America had responded whenever there is an issue between India
Srinagar, October 2: The Kotly residents in the Jammu and Kashmir are staging a ptotest against the Pakistani military forces. The Kotly region comes under the Pakistan occupied Kashmir. More
Samba, October 1: The evacuation of villagers in the Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba region continues, with thousands of people being relocated to a safer place in the event of possible
Islamabad, September 30: Pakistan has postponed SAARC summit in Islamabad after member nations pull out. It was the 19th SAARC summit in Islamabad where five of eight member nations including India
Russia, September 30: Russia issues a statement on the growing tensions between India and Pakistan, on the wake of the Surgical Strikes. “Concerned with aggravation of situation along the line
New Delhi, September 30: The Jamaat-ud-Dawaah chief Hafiz Saeed threatened Zee News – India’s biggest media house – over its fearless coverage of Indian para commandos’ surgical strikes across the
Arnia (IB), Sep 30: In the wake of the surgical strikes across the Line of Control by the Indian Army, fear has gripped villagers living in border areas as they apprehend
Srinagar, September 30: After the Surgical Strike attack by Indian Army, Terrorists open fire on Indian CRPF at Jammu and Kashmir. No causalities reported. Terrorists fired upon joint patrolling party of police
New Delhi, September 30: The Central Government and the Home Ministry has urged the Governing bodies of all the metros in India to be vigilant and be prepared for the next
New Delhi, September 30: Alike the response to any attack or success by the Indian Armed Forces, here also Pakistan has denied the event of Surgical Strike, where India gave
New Delhi, September 29: After the Thursday’s Surgical strike by Indian Army crossing the Line of Control, India is trying more ways to economically and diplomatically squeeze Pakistan. According to
Islamabad, Sep 30: Pakistani media today generally supported the government’s stand that India’s surgical strikes across the LoC were a “drama” to “placate the local sentiments” after the Uri terror
New Delhi, September 30: Applications were invited for the post of Special Police Officers (SPOs) in Jammu and Kashmir. The State’s requirement is 5,000 SPOs. The announcement has got a warm
Washington, Sep 30: Top US defence experts have sided with India and said that Wednesday’s surgical strikes conducted by India were carried out in self-defence and would receive support from
Beyond Thursday’s raid by Indian special forces into Pakistan’s side of divided Kashmir, New Delhi is considering new economic and diplomatic measures to bring pressure to bear on its neighbor,
New Delhi, Sep 30: A day after the surgical strikes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to review today the situation at the LoC and the international border with Pakistan