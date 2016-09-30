Pakistan postpones SAARC summit after member nations pull out

Islamabad, September 30: Pakistan has postponed SAARC summit in Islamabad after member nations pull out.

It was the 19th SAARC summit in Islamabad where five of eight member nations including India refuse to attend.

The General Provisions of the SAARC Charter require that decisions at all levels shall be taken on the basis of unanimity.

This this applies to the convening of meetings of Heads of State or Government of SAARC Member States as well.

Today Sri Lanka had pulled out of 19th SAARC Summit in Islamabad.

Sri Lanka is the fifth country to do so as India expressed its inability to participate in the summit at the wake of uri attack..

Besides India, three other SAARC members are Bangladesh, Bhutan and Afghanistan have also pulled out of the summit, indirectly blaming Pakistan for creating an environment which is not right for the successful holding of the meet.

Tensions ran high between India and Pakistan after militants stormed an Indian Army base in Uri on September 18, killing 19 soldiers. The militants were belonged to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist group, according to reliable sources.

Founded in 1985, South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation currently has Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka as its members.