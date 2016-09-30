Pakistan postpones SAARC summit after member nations pull out

September 30, 2016 | By :
SAARC senior officials to meet in Kathmandu for first time since summit postponed.

Islamabad, September 30: Pakistan has postponed SAARC summit in Islamabad after member nations pull out.

It was the 19th SAARC summit in Islamabad where five of eight member nations including India refuse to attend.

The General Provisions of the SAARC Charter require that decisions at all levels shall be taken on the basis of unanimity.
This this applies to the convening of meetings of Heads of State or Government of SAARC Member States as well.
Today Sri Lanka had pulled out of 19th SAARC Summit in Islamabad.
Sri Lanka is the fifth country to do so as India expressed its inability to participate in the summit at the wake of uri attack..
Besides India, three other SAARC members are Bangladesh, Bhutan and Afghanistan have also pulled out of the summit, indirectly blaming Pakistan for creating an environment which is not right for the successful holding of the meet.
Tensions ran high between India and Pakistan after militants stormed an Indian Army base in Uri on September 18, killing 19 soldiers. The militants were belonged to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist group, according to reliable sources.
Founded in 1985, South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation currently has Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka as its members.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,
Related News
BSF chief, says situation along LoC tense
An entire Army unit pledges to donate their organs
Indian Army jawans injured during practice drill
Limca Book of Records: Indian army beats the world records with 58 men on single bike
Indian Army has no shortage of arms, stone pelting have come down in Jand K: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat 
PM Modi to celebrate Diwali 2017 with heroes at the border; Implements new policy as Diwali gift for soldiers
Top