#counterattack
Post Surgical Strike: What India plans for future?

New Delhi, September 29: After the Thursday’s Surgical strike by Indian Army crossing the Line of Control, India is trying more ways to economically and diplomatically squeeze Pakistan. According to

Live : 35-40 terrorists killed, 9 Pak Army killed

New Delhi, September 29: Reports are pouring in about 35- 40 terrorists having been killed in the attacks by Indian Army. Terrorists from Jaish-e-Mohammed (responsible for the Uri attack), Laskhar-e-Toiba (responsible

Page 1 of 21 2