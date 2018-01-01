counterattack

New Delhi, October 6: Relevance of a very old story of two women claiming the motherhood of a child could remain unquestionable in the midst of current Indo-Pak tension. In
Pakistan, October 6: The reality on the Surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army is gradually unfolding as various stories are coming up. The truth is hidden in between
New Delhi, October 4: None among the American lawmakers or any state representatives had not supported or even commented on the Surgical Strike. America had responded whenever there is an issue between India
Samba, October 1: The evacuation of villagers in the Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba region continues, with thousands of people being relocated to a safer place in the event of possible
Islamabad, September 30: Pakistan has postponed SAARC summit in Islamabad after member nations pull out. It was the 19th SAARC summit in Islamabad where five of eight member nations including India
Russia, September 30: Russia issues a statement on the growing tensions between India and Pakistan, on the wake of the Surgical Strikes. “Concerned with aggravation of situation along the line
Mumbai, September 30: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thakkeray slammed Bollywood actor Salman Khan over the support he had extended to the Pak artistes, on Friday evening. on Friday afternoon,
New Delhi, September 30: The Jamaat-ud-Dawaah chief Hafiz Saeed threatened Zee News – India’s biggest media house – over its fearless coverage of Indian para commandos’ surgical strikes across the
Srinagar, September 30: After the Surgical Strike attack by Indian Army, Terrorists open fire on Indian CRPF at Jammu and Kashmir. No causalities reported. Terrorists fired upon joint patrolling party of police
New Delhi, September 30: The Central Government and the Home Ministry has urged the Governing bodies of all the metros in India to be vigilant and be prepared for the next
New Delhi, September 30: Alike the response to any attack or success by the Indian Armed Forces, here also Pakistan has denied the event of Surgical Strike, where India gave
New Delhi, September 29: After the Thursday’s Surgical strike by Indian Army crossing the Line of Control, India is trying more ways to economically and diplomatically squeeze Pakistan. According to
New Delhi, September 30: Applications were invited for the post of Special Police Officers (SPOs) in Jammu and Kashmir. The State’s requirement is 5,000 SPOs. The announcement has got a warm
New Delhi, September 29: The surgical strikes in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir that were carried out by India last night were recorded. The Union Government have to decide whether and when to
New Delhi , September 29: Mustafa Kamal, a leader of the opposition National Conference party in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday said India has violated the sovereignty of Pakistan by allowing the army to conduct surgical strikes
New Delhi, Sep 29: Top defence experts today termed the ‘surgical strikes’ on terror launch pads across the Line of Control in PoK as an “operational necessity” and said those
New Delhi, September 29: Opposition parties have conveyed their support to the Centre over the surgical strikes and the measures to protect the country and the Indian border. External Affairs Minister
New Delhi, September 29: Government has warned Pakistan that it would not hesitate to bring on another ‘surgical strike’ again if Pakistan refused to reign in terror camps operating within
New Delhi, September 29: Congress President Sonia Gandhi expressed her whole-hearted support to the BJP lead Union Government on account of the surgical strike done on the terrorists launch pads.
New Delhi, September 29: Reports are pouring in about 35- 40 terrorists having been killed in the attacks by Indian Army. Terrorists from Jaish-e-Mohammed (responsible for the Uri attack), Laskhar-e-Toiba (responsible