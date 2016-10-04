Sushma Swaraj tweets that 19 girls from Pakistan are daughters of everyone

NEW DELHI,Oct4: Recently, she named and shamed Pakistan at the UN General Assembly and gave a stinging response to the country’sKashmir rhetoric. On Monday, she assured that 19 Pakistani girls, whom she called her daughters, reach home safe and sound. Sushma Swaraj is our ‘supermom’ for sure.

As the relationship between India and Pakistan continues to plunge to a new low with escalating tensions along the LoC, this friendly gesture by our external affairs minister has won many a hearts on the other side of the border.

Last week, when a group of girls from Pakistan arrived in New Delhi shortly beforeIndia’s surgical strikes in POK+ , Swaraj ensured that they reach home safely amid heightened tension along the border. Why? Because daughters belong to all, despite and beyond our borders, she said.

While people in India and Pakistan were afraid of a war-like situation between the two nations after India conducted surgical strikes along the LoC to eliminate terror launch pads in PoK, 19 girls from Pakistan were in New Delhi to take part in a youth festival. Worried about their daughters, the families of these girls wanted them back home as soon as possible. Not just them, the event organisers as well as our external affairs minister were just as concerned about their well being.

The external affairs ministry assured the girls complete security and a safe journey back home after the event was over and a safe stay in Delhi while they were here.

And they did reach back home safe and sound after the completion of the event

Aliya – I was concerned about your well being kyonki betiyan to sabki sanjhi hoti hain. https://t.co/9QyeMQfRwy — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) October 3, 2016

Aliya also tweeted saying it is a matter of pride for her to be considered Swaraj’s daughter. In another tweet, she said, “In India, they treat guests like God”.

Aap ki beti kehlane ka sharf hasil hai, aur kya chaheyay. The delegation has reached back home safe&immensely happy. Thanks a million times. https://t.co/JHH8VUj91Q — Aliya Harir (@AliyaHarir) October 4, 2016

Extremely overwhelmed. Spoke to @SushmaSwaraj ji who assured that Pakistani delegation of #GYPF2016 will reach Pakistan back safe. ? ?? ?? — Aliya Harir (@AliyaHarir) October 1, 2016

It was the girls’ first visit to India and despite the troubling times, it hopefully has been a memorable one, courtesy our MEA.