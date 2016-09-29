Live : 35-40 terrorists killed, 9 Pak Army killed

New Delhi, September 29: Reports are pouring in about 35- 40 terrorists having been killed in the attacks by Indian Army. Terrorists from Jaish-e-Mohammed (responsible for the Uri attack), Laskhar-e-Toiba (responsible for the 2008 Mumbai terror strikes) and the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen were killed, numbering between 35 and 40. Nine Pakistan Army men have also been killed in the attacks.

All party meeting at MHA to begin shortly, security enhanced in the area.

Meanwhile, all schools within 10 km of India-Pak border are to be closed till further orders.

Further details awaited