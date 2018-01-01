Uripayback #IndiaPayback

New Delhi, Sep 30: Army sources have said that pictures of and videos showing Indian Army casualties on Pakistan TV are fake. The Army said Pakistan TV channels have been
New Delhi, Sep 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed members of the Cabinet Committee on Security not to speak to the media about Wednesday night’s surgical strike across the
Lahore, September 29: After the Indian aggression on the LoC, that killed nine Pakistani soldiers, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan on Thursday told reporters he will respond to Indian prime minister
New Delhi, September 29: Government has warned Pakistan that it would not hesitate to bring on another ‘surgical strike’ again if Pakistan refused to reign in terror camps operating within
New Delhi: Today, every Indian citizen is so proud of our Army. On Thursday, DGMO Lt. Gen Ranbir Singh literally attacked Pakistan, when he revealed about the surgical strike of Indian
New Delhi, September 29: Congress President Sonia Gandhi expressed her whole-hearted support to the BJP lead Union Government on account of the surgical strike done on the terrorists launch pads.
New Delhi, September 29: Reports are pouring in about 35- 40 terrorists having been killed in the attacks by Indian Army. Terrorists from Jaish-e-Mohammed (responsible for the Uri attack), Laskhar-e-Toiba (responsible