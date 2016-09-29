“I could do what Nawaz is unable to”, Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan undermines Nawaz Sharif

Lahore, September 29: After the Indian aggression on the LoC, that killed nine Pakistani soldiers, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan on Thursday told reporters he will respond to Indian prime minister Narendra Modi during his Raiwind March.

“Tomorrow, I will respond to Modi in a way that Nawaz Sharif has been unable to,” the cricketer-turned-politician said undermining Nawaz Sherief, added that the march will go ahead according to the scheduled, despite the LoC incident.

“People from all over Pakistan will participate in the march,” the PTI chief said.

Hitting out at what he said was Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s “inability to govern”, Imran said: “Gen Raheel is representing the nation.”

“Whenever we talk about taking to the streets, the government starts to warn us about possible terror attacks,” the 63-year-old said.

“We will go to Raiwind today as well.”

Earlier in the month, Imran Khan announced that the party’s Raiwind march would take place on September 30.

“Raiwind is not anyone’s father’s property,” he said, addressing a party convention in the capital.

Opposition leader in NA Syed Khursheed Shah had earlier said, “We will never support the idea of staging a demonstration outside the residence of any opponent.”

The PTI, in a last-ditch attempt to get opposition members on board, rejected the idea that the protest will take place outside the prime minister’s Jati Umrah residence.

Pakistan Peoples Party and PTI appeared to be on the same page regarding the Panama leaks and had expressed their intention to take to the streets several times.

The protest in Raiwind will be the biggest in history of Pakistan, Imran claimed, reports the Dawn.

The PTI chief warned of a violent clash if anyone tried to create hurdles in the protest.

“Nawaz and Shahbaz, both will be responsible in case of any mishap,” Imran maintained.