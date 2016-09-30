Raj Thakkeray slams Salman Khan over supporting Pak artists

Mumbai, September 30: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thakkeray slammed Bollywood actor Salman Khan over the support he had extended to the Pak artistes, on Friday evening.

on Friday afternoon, Bollywood actor Salman Khan was asked for his opinion on the boycott of Pakistani artistes from India.

He replied that artistes could not be equated with terrorists and Salman claimed that the Pakistani artistes have come to India with valid passports.

The actor had further said that the “ideal situation would have been peace [between the two countries]” but since there had been an attack on India, there “would be some reaction”.

Salman Khan had pointed out that there was a difference between artistes who possess visas and permission from the government to work in India, and the terrorists who perpetrated the Uri attacks that left 18 of our military personnel dead.

Salman Khan’s comments resulted in generating both support aa well as criticism. While MNS chief Raj Thackeray has directly spoke out what he thought about SalmanKhan’s comments.