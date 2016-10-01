Surgical Strike : We’re sure of casualties on Indian side says Pakistani Army

Islamabad, Oct 1: The Pakistani Army on Saturday said it was certain that it had caused casualties on the Indian side of the border in response to cross-border firing by Indian troops that killed two Pakistani soldiers, an official said here.

Briefing journalists in Pakistani side of Jammu and Kashmir, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt. Gen. Asim Bajwa said it was not clear why India is “hiding its losses”.

The DG ISPR said the military responded “befittingly” to Indian firing across the Line of Control (LoC).

“We have defended our homeland and we are committed to do so in the future.”

India on Thursday has said that it had carried out surgical strikes on terrorists launch pads across LoC by crossing the disputed boundary. Pakistan, however, has denied any such strike has taken place on its soil.

The Indian army later in its statement said, “one soldier from 37 Rashtriya Rifles has inadvertently crossed over to the Pakistan side of the Line of Control”.

