India and Singapore signed three agreements, including two in the area of skill development

New Delhi, Oct 4 :India and Singapore on Tuesday signed three agreements, including two in the area of skill development, following delegation-level talks headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singapore Premier Lee Hsien Loong, now on visit to Delhi.

“Strengthening a Strategic Partnership. The two leaders witness the signing of 3 agreements in skill development and industrial property,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup tweeted.

One memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Singapore’s Institute of Technical Education (ITE) Education Services (ITEES) and India’s National Skill Development Corporation on collaboration in technical and vocational education and training.

Another MoU was signed between the Assam government and ITEES Singapore also on collaboration in technical and vocational education and training.

A third MoU was signed in the field of industrial property cooperation.

The Singapore Prime Minister, accompanied by a high-level delegation, arrived here on Monday on a five-day bilateral visit to India.

