Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh to appear in trial proceedings of rape case

Dera chief Ram Rahim appeals Punjab and Haryana HC against Panchkula Special CBI Court's verdict
New Delhi: Spiritual leader, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who gained much popularity after his movies, ‘MSG: The Messenger’ and ‘MSG 2: The Messenger,’ is to appear in trial proceedings of a rape case registered in 2002.
The Supreme Court on September 26 had stayed proceedings in the trial till October 4, which has now been further deferred for October 6 i.e. Thursday.
As per the enquiry by the Central Burueau of Investigation (CBI), to whom the case was handed over in 2003, some anonymous letters alleging sexual exploitation of female followers at Ram Rahim’s Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa were being addressed to the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
Gurmeet Ram Rahim is nowadays busy promoting the third sequel of his MSG franchise, named ‘MSG The Warrior – Lion Heart.’
