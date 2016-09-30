Surgical Strikes : Pak TV images of Indian casualties morphed and fake Says Indian Army

New Delhi, Sep 30: Army sources have said that pictures of and videos showing Indian Army casualties on Pakistan TV are fake.

The Army said Pakistan TV channels have been playing doctored video clips showing Indian Army casualties which have also been circulating on social media.

Army sources speaking to ANI said that the videos were fake and an example of black propaganda and requested that these clips are not circulated or telecast.

On Thursday morning, at 12:30 am, the Army’s special Forces crossed the Line of Control for surgical strikes and returned before the break of dawn. The Army had confirmed that there were no casualties on the Indian side, but one soldier, who had stepped on a land mine suffered minor injuries and was being treated at the Army R&R Hospital in New Delhi.

Pakstani media reports said that eight Indian soldiers had been killed in the raids in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and one captured alive.

Army officials say images played out on Pakistan TV channels claiming to show Indian casualties are doctored or morphed clips and “absolutely fake.”

Headlines Today journalist Shiv Aroor tweets: Irony! Vids put out by Pak media/tweeps claiming to be Ind troops killed/dead likely old clips of Pak soldiers being slaughtered by Taliban. I mean come on, Pakistan. ? When you fake videos at least make sure they aren’t of your own troops. Gold mine of better fakes on YouTube.”