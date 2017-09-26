Ready to launch surgical strikes again on Pakistan across the Line of Control if necessary: Army chief Bipin Rawat

New Delhi, September 26: The Army chief General Bipin Rawat said that the surgical strikes on terror launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) would be repeated, if necessary in order to send a serious message to Pakistan. According to the reliable sources, Bipin Rawat said that “The strike was a message we wanted to communicate to them and they have understood what we mean that things could follow up if it is required.”

Bipin Rawat was addressing at the launch of a book titled ‘ India’s Most Fearless’ that was authored by the two defence journalists, Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. The book narrates personal experiences of soldiers and their bravery in extreme and and hostile conditions also including officers who participated in the surgical strikes.

Bipin Rawat further mentioned that “Terrorists will keep coming because the terror camps are still operating across the Line of Control. Even we are ready. We will keep receiving them in order to dispatch them two-and-a-half feet below the ground.” The surgical strikes on the terror camps across the Line of Control were operated on September 28-29, 2016 following a militant attack on an Army camp that killed around 19 soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir.

The surgical strikes were carried out by the Special Forces of the Army who had crossed the Line of Control. Bipin Rawat said that ” It had sent them a message that we are a stronger nation capable of taking decisions when time comes.”