BipinRawat

New Delhi, January 17 : Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said that it was important to have curbs on the internet and social media to counter terrorism. Speaking
New Delhi, Jan 16: Criticising the Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, NCP Majeed Memon on Tuesday said, “it is the duty of ministry’s spokesperson to address media if anything
Srinagar, Jan. 13 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Altaf Bukhari on Saturday hit back at army chief General Bipin Rawat for hinting that students in the valley were being
New Delhi, Jan 12: Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat on Friday asserted that Indian army is well prepared to deal with any emerging threat from the Chinese side.
New Delhi, Jan 8 : Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday called for modernisation of the armed forces, adding the time has come to look take cues from the
Doklam, Jan 8: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday said there had been a major reduction in the Chinese troops at the Doklam plateau region between India and China
New Delhi, Dec 16: On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba and Chief of Air
Srinagar/Jammu and Kashmir, November 10: The Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday addressed the media and said, “the Indian Army has no shortage of arms.” While talking to
New Delhi, September 26: The Army chief General Bipin Rawat said that the surgical strikes on terror launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) would be repeated, if necessary in
New Delhi, August 19: Amid the Doklam standoff and the recent Pangong skirmish, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat will pay a three-day visit to Ladakh, beginning on Sunday, to review
New Delhi, June 28: Describing the US designation of Hizbul Mujahideen leader Syed Salahuddin as a global terrorist, as “completely unjustified”, Pakistan said it will continue its “political, diplomatic and
New Delhi, June 12: Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh on Monday criticised Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit’s derogatory remark against Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, asserting
New Delhi, June 8: Chief of Indian Army General Bipin Rawat, said that the Army is well prepared to face any external, as well as internal threats to the country.
Srinagar/Jammu and Kashmir, June 1: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat reached Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, where he is likely to hold a conclave of the senior Army officers about
New Delhi, Jan. 16: Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat, on Sunday said peace across the Line of Control (LoC) is a priority but will not shy away from
New Delhi, January 13: Newly appointed Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday defended the “cold start” doctrine by saying that offence is the best defence adding that future wars
New Delhi, Jan 13: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has reacted to the video posted by a Lance Naik complaining about harassment by senior officers. A major part of the
New Delhi, Jan 14: Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday said India was offering peace to its “adversary” and but if the offer was not reciprocated, India will continue
New Delhi, Dec 31: General Bipin Rawat assumed charge as India’s new army chief, while and Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa took over as the new chief of the
New Delhi, Dec 19: Raising objection over appointment of new army chief by superseding two senior officers, CPI(M) on Monday questioned the NDA government’s intention and motive behind the move.