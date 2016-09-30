Only DGMO, not ministers, will brief media on surgical strikes : Modi

New Delhi, Sep 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed members of the Cabinet Committee on Security not to speak to the media about Wednesday night’s surgical strike across the Line of Control, and has said that only the director-general of military operations, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, will address the media.

The PM has drawn up a strategy to be adopted and has asked the senior ministers to regularly brief all their official contacts.

Modi, however, directed Home Minister Rajnath Singh to speak to chief ministers of the border states, while Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will brief international fund managers to reassure them about India’s more than satisfactory fiscal situation and to not worry about FDI and investments in India.

While Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj was asked to brief Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar will brief envoys of select countries.