Pakistan Actors are Not Terrorists : Salman Khan

Mumbai, Sep 30: Salman Khan holds forth on Indian Motion Picture Producers Association announcing a ban on Pakistani actors and technicians from working in India.

The superstar said, “There is a difference between terrorists and actors; Pakistani artists come with permission and visa issued by the government. The ideal situation should have been peace; I guess this will have some reaction, better we try to have peace.”

On Thursday, the Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association (IMPPA) passed a “resolution” announcing the ban, which is expected to stay “until normalcy returns”. The move follows the Indian Army’s ‘surgical strikes’ on terror bases in Pakistan.

There have been calls from political outfits like the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) to prohibit Pakistani artistes from working in India as tensions rise between the two countries in the wake of a militant attack in Uri that led to 19 army casualties.