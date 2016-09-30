Post Surgical Strike: Terrorists open fire on Indian forces at Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar, September 30: After the Surgical Strike attack by Indian Army, Terrorists open fire on Indian CRPF at Jammu and Kashmir. No causalities reported. Terrorists fired upon joint patrolling party of police and CRPF in Behi Bagh of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to indianexpress.com, suspected terrorists opened fire on a joint patrolling party of Jammu & Kashmir Police and CRPF in Behi Bagh of Kulgam district. The attack comes at a time when India has reinforced the security along border areas and key security installations in the wake of heightened tensions with Pakistan.

Evacuation of civilians continued along border areas in Punjab and other villages close to border, anticipating reitaliation following India’s ‘surgical strike’ on Thursday morning.

Indian army troops successfully destroyed seven terrorist launch pads in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. The pre-dawn attack saw Indian troops venture 2 kilometers inside PoK. Pakistan has denied the claims of the surgical strike and claimed that two soldiers were killed in cross border firing by Indian Army.

An Indian soldier was apprehended by Pakistani army after he ventured into their territory. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said all efforts are being made to free the soldier from captivity. Firing across LoC continued as Pakistan violated the ceasefire agreement at least three times since India’s surgical strike.

Pakistani Prime Minsiter Nawaz Sharif convened a Cabinet meeting to formulate a response to India’s attack. He reportedly stated during the meeting that Pakistan is ready to counter any external threat.