Congress backs Indian Army surgical strike against terror launch pads in PoK

New Delhi, September 29: The Congress on Thursday wholeheartedly supported the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian army on terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC).

“The Congress wholeheartedly supports the surgical strike on terror (launch) pads in PoK (Pakistan occupied Kashmir) by Indian Army. Salute the valour of our armed forces,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewalasaid.

— Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) September 29, 2016

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, too, congratulated the Indian army for undertaking surgical strikes on terror launch pads. “We stand completely behind our Armed Forces,” he said.

Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, said the Indian Army carried out surgical strikes on terrorist launch pads across the LoC inflicting heavy casualties.

The military action by India came 11 days after terrorists killed 18 Indian soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir.