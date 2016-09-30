Uri Pay Back: Pakistan buries dead terrorists, leaving no evidence for India’s Surgical Strike

New Delhi, September 30: Alike the response to any attack or success by the Indian Armed Forces, here also Pakistan has denied the event of Surgical Strike, where India gave a fitting reply to Uri attack. Though Pakistan has shamelessly denied surgical strike in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, the intelligence sources on Friday conveyed that Pakistani forces are burying the dead bodies of the terrorists killed in Surgical Strike, in a hurry to erase any existing evidence.

According to sources, about 50 – 70 terrorists were killed in the Uri Counter Attack. Their bodies were buried in the nearby areas of the site of action. Most of the them are believed to have belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Toiba and Hizbul Mujahideen, the terrorist groups which always had broken the peaceful situation in India.

Through such an action, Pakistan aims at tarnishing India by spreading a lie that the Indian Army’s Surgical Strike was a just a bluff to cheat Indians and to prove that all that happened was just another incident of cross-border firing.

Also, the families of the dead terrorists will never come to know about their end and their fate brought by choosing terrorism.