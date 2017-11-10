Indian Army has no shortage of arms, stone pelting have come down in Jand K: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat 

Srinagar/Jammu and Kashmir, November 10: The Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday addressed the media and said, “the Indian Army has no shortage of arms.”

While talking to media he added, “we have to keep modernizing weapons, arms as the technology is upgrading, and we are trying to bring in new and modernised technique ones in our Army.”

While asked about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, General Bipin Rawat said “stone pelting incidents have come down to some extent. Army, BSF, CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir Police are working together in the state.”

He further added that solution to this can’t be achieved overnight. The government, intelligence agencies, state administration, all are making efforts. Will be successful if things go in this direction. Our efforts will be to ensure that the situation is normal. We will stay alert there, can say this with belief,” Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said.

On a question about the demand to recommend Field Marshal KM Cariappa for Bharat Ratna, the Army Chief said “final decision depends on the Government and whatever is decided will be acceptable.

