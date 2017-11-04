After orders issued by govt, Airport Authority of India cancels tender of duty paid liquor shop at the Srinagar Airport

Srinagar/Jammu and Kashmir, November 4: After immense pressure, Jammu and Kashmir government said that they have no plans to open the liquor shop at the Srinagar Airport.

The Airport Authority of India issued a tender for the opening of duty paid liquor shop at the Srinagar Airport. After the government said that they have no plans to open the liquor shop at the airport, Airport Authority of India cancelled the tender.

The Jammu and Kashmir Excise department issued an order on Friday that they would not allow opening of a liquor shop at Srinagar airport as it violates the provisions of J&K excise Act, 1958, Liquor License and Sales Rules, 1984.

This order was issued by Excise commissioner and the J&K excise Department would not grant a liquor license for the opening of liquor shop or vend at Srinagar International airport.

In order to open the liquor shop at the international airport, the license of Excise Department is required. The Airport Authority of India said that by honouring the sentiments of local people, the authority decided to cancel the tender process of duty paid liquor shop with immediate effect.

The Airport Authority of India believes that this order will work towards the better facilities for its passengers and aims to cater for more and more passenger-friendly good initiatives towards customer satisfaction.

Presently, only two liquor shops are there in Dal Lake and Broadway area in the open. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the head priest of Kashmir region said on Friday that the government’s decision is new tactics to link tourism promotion with the sale of liquor is a dirty game aimed at destroying the age-old culture and ethos of Kashmir.

The Srinagar International Airport is also called Sheikh-ul-Alam international airport, named after the Sufi saint of Kashmir, Mirwaiz said that opening of liquor shops at the Airport is equal to defaming the revered saint of Kashmir.