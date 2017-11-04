Sikh Boy attacked by classmate in US, Sushma Swaraj seeks report from the Indian embassy in the United States

New Delhi, November 4: The External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday that she need a report from the Indian Embassy in the US following reports of an attack on a Sikh schoolboy in a city in Washington State.

Sushma Swaraj tweeted that I have seen the news reports of a Sikh boy who was beaten by his classmates in the United States. I have asked the Indian Embassy in the US to send me a report on the incident.

I have seen news reports about the beating of a Sikh boy in US. I have asked @IndianEmbassyUS to send me a report on the incident. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) November 4, 2017

The 14-year-old Sikh boy was beaten by his classmate in Kent city. The boy’s father said that his son was targeted as he is of Indian descent.

The incident took place on October 26, less than a block from Kentridge High School, where both the boys are students, as reported by KIRO-TV.

In the video clip that was posted on the mobile application Snapchat, a teenager boy followed the victim and punched him, knocking him to the ground. The victim was punched several times when he tried to protect his head.

According to reports from Indian express, the 14-year-old- boy’s father said that I am feeling so bad that such an incident happened with my son. It is a very big thing for me in America.

However, the schools officials said that the attack was not religiously or racially motivated, but was only a continuation of an earlier classroom dispute.

The victim’s parents disagreed and said that their son did not even know the boy who attacked their son. The victim’s father said that my son never interacted with this guy. He never knew his name. The boy’s father said that I do not want to see this happen again with my son or anyone else.