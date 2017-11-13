Swach Bharat: Subah-e-Banaras in PM Modi’s constituency Varanasi enlisted in most polluted 42 cities

Varanasi/Uttar Pradesh, November 13: The city in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency is in the list of most polluted cities in India.

Subah-e-Banaras in Varanasi has been enlisted in the most polluted 42 cities in the country.

According to a report by the Central Pollution Control Board, Subah-e-Banaras had been polluted more than Delhi.

When Delhi has measured 468 in the Air Quality Index, it is 491 in Varanasi, on Friday.

In Varanasi, the density of the major pollutant PM 2.5 is eight times more than the safe limit.

According to Prof B D Thripadi of the Banaras Hindu University, smog has began to form as the atmospheric temperature deteriorated.

He warned that if the atmospheric temperature depletes more, the situation would continue as such or it could be worse.

The existing atmosperic pollution would affect even the healthy people.