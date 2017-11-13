Krishna river tragedy: Capsized boat alleged to be on trial run, which killed 19

Hyderabad/Andhra Pradesh,November 13: In a tragic incident of boat capsize in Kishna River 19 were killed. the mishap has occurred on Sunday evening at Kishna River in Ibrahimpatnam Mandal, Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh. There were about 38 people in the boat.

Today morning B Lakshmi Kantam,Krishna District Collector had confirmed and identified the recovery of 19 bodies.

17 bodies recovered so far, trying to trace remaining missing persons. Govt has appointed a senior committee to inquire, police has also registered a case against 4-5 persons out of which one has been arrested: Krishna District Collector B. Lakshmi Kantam pic.twitter.com/HC3sqrV9tZ — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2017

According to reports the incident happen when a overloaded boat carrying 38 people had capsized in Krishna river near Vijayawada on Sunday evening, resulting in the death of 16 tourists and seven others were missing.

Fifteen others were immediately rescued by the local fishermen. police have registered a case against 5 person out of which one has been arrested.

A survivor of the the brutal incident claimed that the boat capsized since it was overloaded. when the boat was about to reach its destination

The state government officially announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased.

Ground source reported that Santosh Kumar, NDRF Deputy Commandant, stated that ”Rescue operation has been continuing since yesterday with four of our teams, divers are also making efforts to trace missing people.”

operation at krishna river in AP pic.twitter.com/Sn3fqOJ28b — NDRF (@NDRFHQ) November 12, 2017

Regarding to incident Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed grief over the tragedy.