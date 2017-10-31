Indian students attacked in Italy: Sushma Swaraj personally monitoring the situation, asks students not to worry

Milan/Italy, October 31: The External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said that she would personally monitor the situation after there were reports of attacks on Indian students in Milan, Italy. Sushma Swaraj tweeted that I have got the report. Do not worry at all. I am monitoring it personally.

The Indian Consulate in Milan sent the details of the attacks on Indian students through Twitter on Monday and guaranteed that the matter has been taken up with law and order authorities. It was said in a statement that the Consulate received reports of attacks on the Indian students in Milan. All Indian students are urged not to panic.

A helpline number was issued by the Indian Consulate and the Indian students were told to report any such incident if they have faced so it can be taken up with the authorities. The statement further said that all students are advised to be in touch with each other and with the Consulate and spread the information among other students.

The Indian Consulate did not comment on whether the attacks on Indian students appeared to be racially motivated. Several Indian students complained that they were assaulted or subjected to racial slurs in Milan over from the last few weeks.