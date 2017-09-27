Massive military strike by Indian Army near Myanmar border: Heavy casualties to Naga insurgents

New Delhi, September 27: A massive military strike was carried out by the Indian Army on Wednesday on Naga insurgent camps near Myanmar border inflicting heavy casualties to Naga insurgents. The strike that happened at 4:45 am involved 70 para commandos.

No casualties are reported from Indian security forces.

Indian troops did not cross the international border, asserted eastern command.

A statement by the Eastern Command of the Indian Army claimed that the operation was in response to firing on Indian troops by unidentified insurgents.

“Own troops retaliated swiftly and brought down heavy retaliatory fire on the insurgents. The insurgents then broke contact and fled from the spot.”

Reacting to reports that the Army may have conducted a surgical strike, officials sources clarified that the operation was “not a surgical strike.”

The Indian Army had conducted a similar operation in Myanmar on June 10, 2015 and inflicted a heavy blow to Naga terror camps. The attack had been launched six days after NSCN(K) ambushed a convoy in Chandel district of Manipur and killed 18 soldiers.

