Surgical Strikes : US says It is an act of self-defence

Washington, Sep 30: Top US defence experts have sided with India and said that Wednesday’s surgical strikes conducted by India were carried out in self-defence and would receive support from the US but risk further escalation of tensions.

“India can rightly note that the United States has conducted numerous unilateral counter terrorist operations inside Pakistan against targets like Osama bin Laden and Mullah Mansour. India can cite its right to self-defence,” said Bruce Riedel of the Brookings Institute.

“The Indian operation ups the stakes. The situation is dangerous and escalating,” Riedel, a former CIA analyst who was stationed at the White House during the time of Kargil war and played a key role in US policies then, told PTI.

“The question is will this escalates further? With or without outside assistance, the Kashmiri situation will get worse for India unless (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi addresses the legitimate demands of Kashmiri Muslims,” Riedel said.