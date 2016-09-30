Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to review border situation today

New Delhi, Sep 30: A day after the surgical strikes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to review today the situation at the LoC and the international border with Pakistan at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).

As the tensions have heightened, Modi is expected to assess the situation on the ground, sources said.

Pakistan has insisted that there was no strike by India even as its Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has called a cabinet meeting today.

India carried out surgical strikes on seven terror launch pads across the LoC on the intervening night of September 28 and 29, with the Army saying it had inflicted “significant casualties” on terrorists preparing to infiltrate from PoK, days after Modi warned Uri attack would not go unpunished.

Yesterday, Pakistan summoned Indian High Commissioner Gautam Bambawale over “unprovoked firing” by India in which two Pakistani soldiers were killed.