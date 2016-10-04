WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is promising “significant” disclosures on Us Election and Google

October 4, 2016 | By :

Berlin, Oct 04:  WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is promising “significant” disclosures on subjects including the U.S. election and Google in the coming weeks as the organization marks its 10th anniversary.

Assange, speaking by video link to an anniversary news conference in Berlin, said Tuesday that WikiLeaks plans to start a series of publications this week, but wouldn’t specify the timing and subject. He says the group hopes “to be publishing every week for the next 10 weeks” and the leaks include “significant material” on war, arms, oil, Google and the U.S. election.

Sweden is seeking Assange’s extradition in a rape investigation. He hasn’t left the Ecuadorean Embassy in London since 2012. Assange denies the rape allegation and says he fears being extradited to the U.S. to face espionage charges if he leaves.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Google stumble over ‘Matrimony’| Fined Rs 136 crore by India’s Competition Commission
Former Facebook, Google employees join hands to fight tech addiction
Uber Vs Google | Self-driving race’s finish point in Court
Job alert from Google! Be a reporter and earn your stripes with ‘Bulletin’ app
Google struggling hard to spice up your ‘Good Morning’ messages every day!
90% Gmail users vulnerable to cyber attacks: Google
Top