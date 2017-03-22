Policeman shot dead by Naxals in Chhattisgarh

Bijapur/Chhattisgarh, March 22: A police personnel was shot dead by Naxals in Farsegarh village of Chhattisgarh‘s Bijapur district, on Wednesday.

The policeman, identified as Tarun Sodhi, was shot dead at his own house in Farsegarh village.

According to reports, the police personnel was posted in Farsegarh police station.

During last Sunday, at least two policemen suffered minor bruises during an exchange of fire between the police and Naxals in the state’s Bastar region. (ANI)

