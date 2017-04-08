Robber gang hold family hostage,escaped with cash and jewellery in Durga Colony in Delhi

LUDHIANA,April08: Seven armed robbers held a family of three hostage and escaped with cash and jewellery in Durga Colony, Focal Point, in the small hours of Friday. “The robbers knew the family lived on first floor, had kept cash and jewellery in the house and that Pankaj Goyal was out of town,” a cop added. Pankaj Goyal , a garment trader, was in Delhi for a business work and his wife Sunita Goyal was alone at home with her two sons, aged 14 and 10, when the robbers struck. Assistant commissioner of police (Sahnewal) Gurmeet Singh Kangra said the CCTV cameras installed in the locality have captured the robbers. Sunita said one of the robbers addressed her as “bhabhiji” while asking for water.

“Our tenants live on the ground floor and we on the first.

I was sleeping with my children when around 12.45am seven masked men woke us up.”The burglars placed a ladder in a neighbouring house to gain entry to the Goyal ‘s lobby. The open door of one of the rooms made their task easy. Two of them were armed with pistols and as many with knives.