BJP starts preparing for Delhi Municipal Corporation elections

New Delhi, March 18: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has geared up for the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Elections, with party chief Amit Shah on Saturday appointing 5 leaders to supervise the Election.

The appointed leaders include V Sahasrabuddhe, Jitendra Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Sanjeev Balyan and Shyam Jaju.

Delhi Municipal Corporation elections will be held on 22 April and counting for the same will be held on 25 April.

At present, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 153 councilors in three Delhi Municipal Corporation with a ward strength of 272.

The Municipal Corporation Of Delhi is divided as three, North, South, and East division in 2012. While New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) have 104 seats each, East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has 64.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been ruling the Municipal Corporation Of Delhi since 2007. The last polls were held in 2012.

The nomination process will begin from March 27 and April 3 would be the last date for filing nominations.

Incidentally, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal has expressed reservations about electronic voting machines (EVMs) and sought the use of paper ballots in the Delhi Municipal Corporation polls.

The total number of the electorate for the civic polls stands at 1,32,10,206, which include 73,15,915 men, 58,93,418 women, and 793 voters in the other category, the state election commission said.