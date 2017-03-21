Harassed girl beats up molesters with police baton in Delhi

NEW DELHI,March20:: Setting an example for women everywhere, a girl on Sunday thrashed her molesters with a police baton in Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow city.

The incident took place near city’s Gautam Palipolice station, where a group of girls were being teased by a bike-borne men.

As the cops watched, one of the girls from the group snatched the baton from the cop and taught the eve-teasers a lesson they will never forget.

