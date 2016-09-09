Russia, US demands North Korea to respect United Nations resolutions

Geneva, September 9: Major global powers on Friday expressed concern at North Korea’s testing a nuclear device in contravention of UN sanctions and while the US and Russia demanded that Pyongyang respect UN Security Council resolutions, Germany termed the nuclear test as an irresponsible action aimed at destabilising the region.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said North Korea must be given a very strong message about complying with the resolutions, Efe news reported.

US Secretary of State John Kerry, in turn, maintained that his country was “trying to monitor to precisely find out what took place”, adding that there was need for fresh discussions on the matter in the UN.

Russia was very concerned over the latest test, Lavrov said, stressing that “the resolution of the Security Council must be implemented” and added that Moscow will send out a fitting and strong message towards that end.

Meanwhile, Germany summoned the North Korean ambassador in Berlin after the test in violation of UN resolutions.

In a press conference, Germany’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Steffen Seibert condemned the test and said it was an irresponsible action by North Korea to destabilise region.

North Korea on Friday said it “successfully” conducted a nuclear test, its fifth and the “most powerful” test so far.

An artificial quake of magnitude 5.3 was detected around 9.30 a.m. at North Korea’s main Punggye-ri nuclear test site.

The International Atomic Energy Agency denounced the test, terming it a “clear violation” of UN Security Council resolutions and a “troubling and regrettable” action.

North Korea is banned by the UN from any testing of nuclear devices or missile technology and has been hit by five sets of UN sanctions since its first test in 2006.

Pyongyang has conducted a series of ballistic missile launches since top North Korean leader Kim Jong-un gave an order on March 15 to test a nuclear warhead and ballistic rockets capable of carrying the warhead “in a short time”.