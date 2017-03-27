Security forces arrests six Hizbul Mujahideen activists, recover weapons

Kulgam/Jammu and Kashmir, March 27: A Hizbul Mujahideen module was busted in a joint operation by security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir today, in which six were arrested and a massive haul of ammunition was also recovered from them.

The police were aided by the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) during the operation, which was deemed successful following the arrests.

The six were arrested under IPC sections 10, 13 and 18. They have been thoroughly grilled and based on the information procured from the interrogation, furthermore, arrests are expected.

“It was a recruitment module that was busted. They were aiming to disrupt the upcoming election proceedings,” said Kulgam Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sridhar Patil.

Yesterday, the Jammu and Kashmir police arrested 18 persons on stone pelting charges ahead of by-polls.

Police have launched a massive crackdown against youth in south Kashmir by arresting at least 135 youth in the past two weeks.

The arrested youth were wanted for disrupting law and order in the district by resorting to violence, the police officials said.

The Lok Sabha by-polls for south Kashmir’s Anantnag seat and central Kashmir’s Srinagar seat were announced on March 9 followed by the announcement of candidates by the ruling and Opposition parties last week. (ANI)