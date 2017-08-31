Singhal sister tutor duo spike his drink ,sexually assault 15 year old boy,click obscene images, extort Rs 30 lakh from him

Lucknow,August31:A 15-year-old student from Agra. He has been assaulted for nine long months by a 25-year-old female tutor named, Ruchi Singhal. She, with her sister Anjali and brother Nitin, not only sexually assaulted the boy but extorted Rs 30 lakh from him.

According to a Times of India report, the boy told the police that they shot obscene videos of him. They blackmailed him to post his compromising pictures and video online and share them with his parents if he doesn’t give them the money. The boy, eventually, stole cash, jewellery, household items from his own home to keep them from posting his pictures and videos online.

Here’s his confession:

“A year ago, I had joined private coaching at Singhal Classes in Kacheri Ghat area, where Nitin Singhal and his sister Ruchi Singhal taught me. Later Ruchi and her divorcee sister Anjali (both in their mid 20s) befriended me. One day, they gave me a drug-laced drink and took objectionable pictures and videos while I was unconscious. Later, they showed me the pictures and threaten that they’d upload it on the web if I didn’t do as I was told. Initially, I stole Rs 4000 in cash from home, and subsequently Rs 10,000 and Ts 45,000 on two occasions. On several occasions, they even forced me to see hardcore porn and perform sexual acts with the two while their brother shot videos of the intimate act. I pleaded them to let me go and delete the videos, but they coerced me to steal my mother’s jewellery made of diamonds and gold. Due to their pressure, I stole precious coins and metals from my grandmother’s lockers and gave it to the trio, after which they purchased a car, a two-wheeler, a fridge, an iPhone 7, an air conditioner, a sofa, an electric chimney, a microwave oven, a water dispenser, a cooking gas stove, a printer, sunglasses, watches, stationery bikes and clothes worth Rs 50,000.”

Apart from this boy, Ruchi and her brother and sister have taken advantage of many other male students belonging to rich families. They even offer them cigarettes and alcohol and later trap them.

The victim’s father told the police how he got suspicious after valuable things went missing from his home and his son was under immense stress and stayed quiet all the time. He confronted him after a huge amount of cash and jewellery went missing. He said,

“I reprimanded my servants and questioned them but was clueless. Later, I asked my mother to talk to my son and ask him if he was stealing the cash and the jewellery. He broke down and narrated the ordeal he was going through. He told us he was being sexually abused and harassed. The trio had extorted cash and jewellery worth about Rs 30 lakh from him.”

The police have booked Ruchi, Nitin and Anjali under IPC section 384 which is punishment for extortion. They have also been booked under section 7 and section 8 of The Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act (POSCO) 2012.

They have arrested Nitin but the two sisters are on the run. They have also recovered the things which they extorted from the teen including jewellery and other valuable items.