Spanish football giants Real Madrid register easy win in King’s Cup

Madrid, Oct 27 : Spanish football giants Real Madrid have all but assured their progress into the last 16 of the King’s Cup knockout competition after crushing third tier side Cultural Leonesa 7-1.

With the return leg still to be played in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Zinedine Zidane’s side is almost certain to qualify for the next round, reports Xinhua news agency.

On Wednesday, Real Madrid had a stroke of fortune to take the lead when Tony Kroos’ shot deflected off Gianni Zuiveloon in the sixth minute and from then it was easy for Zidane’s side.

Marcos Asensio scored the second before the break and Alvaro Morata netted Real Madrid’s third a minute after halftime.

Asensio and Morata made Madrid’s superiority clear with further goals in the 53rd and 55th minute and Nacho Fernandez scored the sixth for a strong Madrid side with 22 minutes left to play.

Benja gave the home side a dose of pride with seven minutes remaining, but Madrid youngster Mariano added a seventh for the visitors in injury time.

–IANS