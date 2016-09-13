Stung by tweet, Kejriwal calls journalist a Modi agent

New Delhi, Sep 13: When seasoned journalist Shekhar Gupta tweeted last night about the health scare in Delhi, saying ‘1st malaria deaths in 5 yrs, 1st Chikungunya death now. While Delhi govt safely out conquering Punjab, Goa & Gujarat,’ he could not have expected the Delhi chief minister to react quickly, and so vehemently.

Early this morning, Arvind Kejriwal tweeted this in Hindi: ‘If you want to do politics come out in the open. Earlier you were an agent of the Congress, now of Modi? Such people have given journalism a bad name.’

An hour later he followed it up with: ‘Why don’t you also say a few words about your leader who has set out to conquer the world?’

Shekhar Gupta has so far maintained a dignified silence.