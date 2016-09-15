Law to take its course in Shahabuddin issue: Nitish kumar

New Delhi, September 15: Asserting the government’s supremacy in the Shahabuddin issue, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said law will take its course in the matter.

“There is a process of law. All I will tell you is thatthe law will continue to take its course,” he told reporters in New Delhi.

Asked about comments of some RJD leaders, including gangster-turned-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin, questioning his leadership, he said he does not pay attention to these, deccanchronicle.com.

The bail granted to murder convict Shahabuddin by the Patna High Court has prompted the BJP-led opposition to accuse the Nitish government of deliberately putting up a weak case to facilitate his bail.

 The fanfare following the RJD leader’s release from the jail had added to Kumar’s discomfort with leaders of his party JD(U) indicating that the government may move the Supreme Court to get his bail cancelled.

However, the government, in which RJD is a partner, has not spelt out a clear stand on the matter. Kumar has come to the national capital to meet Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

