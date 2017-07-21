Supreme Court to hear plea seeking ban on cow vigilante groups today

New Delhi, July 21: The Supreme Court on Friday is set to hear a petition seeking a ban on cow vigilante groups across the nation.

The petitioner has alleged that the vigilante groups have unleashed terror on Minority and Dalit communities, where the Centre has proven ineffective in training terror, unleashed by these groups.

Earlier the Court had sought the response from Centre and other states on the issue.

Many cases of harassment and violence in the name of “gau raksha” (cow protection) were recorded, on which the nation stands divided.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in June, had condemned the attacks in the name of cow vigilantism saying, “Killing people in the name of cow is unacceptable. No one has the right to take the law into his/her hands. We belong to a land of non-violence. Violence is not the solution to any problem.”

Earlier Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar after the all-party meeting had said, “Prime Minister Modi has asked the State Governments to take strict action against the anti-social elements creating violence in the name of cow vigilantism and punish them strictly.”

(ANI)