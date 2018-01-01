911 ,woman finds an Iguana in her toilet in Miami
Miami,May20: Imagine walking into your bathroom and finding the worst surprise possible waiting for you in there. It was something like that for a Miami woman, who was in for
Miami,May20: Imagine walking into your bathroom and finding the worst surprise possible waiting for you in there. It was something like that for a Miami woman, who was in for
Birmingham,Sept26:A Muslim teacher is taking legal action against a school over claims she was sacked for objecting to children being shown a video of the 9/11 terror attacks. Suriyah Bi,
New York, Sep 10: A British stag party was asked to leave the Ground Zero memorial in New York after the group sparked outrage by taking selfies and pictures with a